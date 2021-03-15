Vatican denies blessing of same-sex unions

(CNN) – The Vatican is reiterating its stance on blessing same-sex relationships.
In a statement Monday, the church says homosexual unions do not have its blessings, saying quote “it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage, as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex.”
The statement was approved by Pope Francis.
The Vatican says gays and lesbians can receive blessings if they live according to church teaching.
The church released the statement in “response” to questions from pastors and the faithful.