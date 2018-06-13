Virginia teens charged in prom terror plot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have been arrested and charged with conspiring to commit a terroristic act at Virginia high school’s prom over the weekend at Virginia Beach’s Westin.
According to Police Chief Jim Cervera, extra security was in place for the Bayside High School prom after the department got word that two people not associated with the school tried buying tickets.
Police and school district officials investigated the matter and say that 18-year-old Michael Coleman, had made threats against specific people within Bayside High’s school zone.
When officers tried stopping him outside the hotel, they say he took off running.
Coleman dropped his 9-millimeter handgun gun, but police say he managed to escape.
A search of his hotel room led officers to his 17-year-old alleged accomplice and a 45-caliber rifle with a fully-loaded magazine.
