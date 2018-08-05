Volunteering with the American Red Cross

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — American Red Cross held a community meeting at Grants Pass High School Sunday to talk about the benefits of volunteering with the program.
On average, Red Cross helps more than 100 million people across the globe.
“Regardless of nationality, faith, there’s no barrier to getting help from the red cross,” said Denise Juarez, Senior Recruitment Volunteer Specialist for Red Cross.
Volunteer Alexandra Moore is hoping to make a difference in her own community.
“I know if I was in a crisis, I would want someone to come and give me a hug or tell me that things will be okay. ”
Volunteers make up 90 percent of Red Cross workforce.
“Health and safety things that we do, service to the arm services, international services,” said Juarez.
Moore says she hopes more people from the community will do their part and help out.
“But people who want to spend their time to helping people and making that personal connection with people in need, I think that’s very effective.”
Next public meeting will be on August 30th. To find out more information, please visit redcross.org.