Voter turnout is up compared to previous midterm elections

MEDFORD, Ore. — Election day is less than two weeks away and as of Wednesday, the Jackson County elections office is counting ballots.
County clerks are sorting through and verifying signatures on ballots received.
With all the attention on politics nationally, Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says this years turnout so far is up compared to previous midterm elections.
“The phones have been extremely busy, we have been very busy at the counter, our drop box out front has been busy, and we also seen the steady increase of ballots coming in from our drop sites as well as through the U.S postal service,” said Chris Walker, Jackson County Clerk.
Ballots can be dropped off until Tuesday, November 6 at 8 p.m.
County clerks would like to remind everyone that is dropping off their ballot to sign their name on the front of the envelope.
For a full list of the box locations in Jackson county, go to www.Jacksoncountyor.org.
