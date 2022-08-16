WATCH: Biden delivers remarks, signs Inflation Reduction Act into law Posted by Newsroom Staff August 16, 2022 Watch as President Biden delivers remarks and signs into law H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Politics Newsroom Staff August 16, 2022 Previous Article Thieves break into Jackson County fire detection tower