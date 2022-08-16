WATCH: Biden delivers remarks, signs Inflation Reduction Act into law

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff August 16, 2022

Watch as President Biden delivers remarks and signs into law H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

» Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC

» Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content