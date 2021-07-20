Home
WATCH: Gov. Brown talks about wildfire response

Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference on Tuesday, July 20, at 11:30 a.m., to provide an update on the state’s ongoing interagency response to wildfires across Oregon. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Military Department, the Oregon Emergency Management, and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Throughout fire season, regular updates for media on active wildfires in Oregon will be provided.

