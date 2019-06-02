Water safety fair aims to keep kids safe

MEDFORD, Ore. — As summer begins, a water safety fair was held on Saturday to make sure kids in the community are safe in the water.
Hosted by the Rogue Valley Family YMCA, families participated in activities involving safe boating practices, water rescue demonstrations, and how to properly put on a life jacket.
According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 14.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marines, Fire District 3, and other local agencies were there to provide education on water safety tactics.
“We would really like to not lose any Oregon children from drowning in the Rogue Valley,” Holly Hawley, YMCA’s Aquatic Director said. “It does happen and we’re hoping that we can help eliminate that.”
Organizers said this is the fourth year they have put on the event. 100 life jackets were also given out.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]