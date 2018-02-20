Wedding ring looking for owner

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local store owner is trying to get a wedding ring back to its owner.
A woman was in Photo Creations at the Rogue Valley Mall to get fingerprinted for an upcoming job. Afterwards, she noticed she didn’t have her ring. So, she went back to the store to try and find it, unsuccessfully.
Monday, workers in the store noticed something glimmering out of the corner of their eye.
“We found it after we were cleaning our store. I looked down and I seen what it was and I realized what it was and I know how much value it would be to somebody that would lose that,” explained store owner Masao Williams.
The store workers want to get the ring back to its rightful owner. They remember what she looked like but don’t have any contact information for her.
So, if you’re out there or you know who they’re talking about, you might want to give photo creations a call.