Wildlife Images reopens to public visits

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images will open its doors to public visits after an eight-week closure due to COVID-19.
Wildlife Images will reopen in summer hours, Saturday, May 16th at 10:00 A.M. The Grants Pass non-profit remained open to patients during an eight-week closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, it said it has reviewed the requirements and recommendations under the Oregon Health Authorities guidelines.
According to Wildlife Images, visitors will notice traffic flow changes, social distancing requirements, plexiglass safety barriers, extra wash stations and group size restrictions when visiting the park. All staff and volunteers are required to wear masks.
Wildlife Images will now be open seven days a week from 10:00-4:00. The clinic is also open. Wildlife Images ‘Camp EEK’ summer programming is expected to continue. Wildlife Images says changes will be announced and registration will open once Governor Kate Brown announces guidance for summer camps.
