Winter recreation; how to stay safe while outdoors

“We have people out Christmas tree hunting and people out just recreating just trying to ski…snowshoeing,” said JCSO Sergeant Shawn Richards.
JSCO said it will be a busy weekend for people heading outdoors.
“As the snow comes in, people will just have to prepare for it,” said Richards. “Know that they can’t go to the places they were going a month ago.”
Richards said planning ahead and having some sort of emergency equipment with them will help.
Winter Safety Supplies:
- Lighter of fire starter
- First aid kit
- Proper clothing
- Extra blankets
- Charged cell phone with portable battery
- Extra water and food
“Don’t trust your GPS in your car,” added Richards. “If you’re going from point A to point B and it takes you over a non-maintained road, don’t expect that it will be plowed, because not all roads are plowed during the winter season.”
JCSO said if you are ever in the situation of needing help, the best thing to do is call 911.
“Don’t hesitate to call. If you are in trouble, calling sooner than later is better,” said Richards.
