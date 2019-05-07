WinterSpring events

MEDFORD, Ore.– The event, Seasons of the Heart, will be held at Memorial Grove at the Donahue-Frohnmayer Park in Medford at 1 pm this Saturday, May 11. The event includes words of inspiration, snacks, beverages, music, art, and floral arrangements. This year, Seasons of the Heart will be held in conjunction with the Art in Bloom festival in downtown Medford.
Another event coming up in the summer is Camp WinterSpring. It is a four day residential camp for youth ages 12-18 that focuses on outdoor activities and grief work. The camp serves approximately 15 students each year. Students apply and attend from area schools, and go through a screening process during which our staff determines if they are ready for the intensity of the week. Campers learn life skills, outdoor recreation games, go rafting, and learn how to rock climb. All the while they are meeting in a group to discuss their loss, how they are coping, and what skills they want to develop to handle loss even more effectively. The camp is in the summer and costs $150. To apply, head to Winterspring.org