Woman accused of helping attempted murder suspect Ben Foster pleads guilty

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect accused of helping an alleged attempted murderer evade capture pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution.

In January, a woman was found bound and severely beaten in Grants Pass. At the time, she was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Eventually, investigators identified Benjamin Obadiah Foster as a suspect in the case and a manhunt began.

The search for Foster ended after he took his own life during a standoff at the Grants Pass home where the victim was originally found.

Oregon State Police believe Foster is also connected to two homicides in rural Josephine County. The names of the victims are 74-year-old Richard Lee Barron Jr. and 65-year-old Donald Owen Griffith.

During the investigation, officers arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek for allegedly helping Foster evade the police.

Prosecutors said on February 23, Jones pleaded guilty to one charge of hindering prosecution.

NBC5 News is attempting to follow up with more details about this case. Check back for updates.