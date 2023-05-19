Woman killed in crash near Reedsport

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Douglas County.

Oregon State Police said just after noon on Wednesday, May 17, 79-year-old Betty Ann Hodges of Florence was driving a PT Cruiser on Highway 38 east of Reedsport.

Near milepost 8, the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.

Hodges—the lone occupant of the vehicle—died at the scene.

OSP said the highway closed for about three hours during the investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.