Woman killed in crash near Reedsport

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Douglas County.
Oregon State Police said just after noon on Wednesday, May 17, 79-year-old Betty Ann Hodges of Florence was driving a PT Cruiser on Highway 38 east of Reedsport.
Near milepost 8, the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.
Hodges—the lone occupant of the vehicle—died at the scene.
OSP said the highway closed for about three hours during the investigation.
