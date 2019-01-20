Women’s March in 2019, thousands protest in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Across southern Oregon, women’s marches took place in Medford, Grants Pass, and Klamath Falls. Women and their allies turned out in Medford to join the Women’s March Southern Oregon group to march for the purpose of equality and respect for women.
Hundreds were in attendance at Hawthorne Park, with musicians and other speakers that took to the stage in performance.
This year’s theme was “Building Our Bench.” Organizers said this year’s march was more about celebration. From electing more women in Congress to women speaking out for the first time, and fighting for immigration rights.
“Today’s a day to celebrate the achievements that we have made in this country in the last few years,” said organizer Samae Chlebowski. “To celebrate that our voices are being heard, to celebrate that we’re not giving up, to celebrate that change is happening and we can see it and feel it,” added Chlebowski.
Attendees held up signs that read “We Will Not Be Silent” and other signs in support of racial equality, environmental protection, and LGBTQ rights.
“I’m proud of the women of our community and the families and the men that are coming out to support us. I don’t feel alone and marching today gives us a purpose,” said Chlebowski.
Local activists also encouraged more women and a more widespread diversity of women to run for office.
The group also received monetary donations from those in the community. They collected $2,450 on their GoFundMe account.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”