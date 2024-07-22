Work begins on field upgrade in Brookings-Harbor School District

BROOKINGS, Ore. — Brookings-Harbor students will be returning to a brand new field this fall.

Right now the school district is working to transform Elmer Bankus Stadium’s grass field into a top-notch turf field.

The track is also getting resurfaced and will be upgraded with new event areas for high jump, long jump, shot put, pole vault, and javelin.

The district says the huge upgrades emphasize its commitment to safer, better athletics for years to come.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.