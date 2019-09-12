YMCA partners with the Phoenix Plaza Civic Center

PHOENIX, Ore. — A new partnership with the Rogue Valley Family YMCA and the City of Phoenix is bringing more activities to the community.
The Phoenix Plaza Civic Center at 220 North Main Street will soon be available for workout classes and other activities throughout the week. YMCA said Yoga and Zumba classes are scheduled but more classes will become available.
Anyone with a YMCA will be able to participate in the fitness classes offered Monday through Thursday.
The facility will be available for rent for other events on the weekend.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on September 17, 2019, at 4:00 pm.
