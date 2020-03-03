Tornado hits downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency now reports over 20 people have died in the severe weather that tore through middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service reports that tornadoes were reported at least three times along a 145-mile stretch.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews are responding to a number of structures that have collapsed around the city.
Authorities have deployed search and rescue teams to neighborhoods.
Residents have been warned to stay away from downed power lines.
Officials will survey the damage and confirm the intensity later Tuesday.