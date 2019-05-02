Tornadoes, floods ravage central U.S.

(NBC News) – The powerful storm system that’s been sweeping across the country continues to deliver misery from Texas to Michigan.
Days of heavy rain are causing widespread flooding and storm damage.
Over the last two days dozens of reported tornadoes have left a trail of destruction across several states. Debris litters the landscape in Ozark, Missouri where three people were injured after a twister damaged nearly 100 homes.
In Iowa, flooding remains a persistent problem with the recent heavy rain making a bad situation worse.
Parts of downtown Davenport remain underwater after a temporary barrier holding back the Mississippi River gave way Tuesday.
It’s a similar scene downstream, where sandbags are the last line of defense against rising water pushing into Buffalo, Iowa.
To the north, Detroit area residents are bracing for more rain as they clean up from flash flooding that submerged homes and roads.
