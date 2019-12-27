Home
Tour helicopter missing off coast of Kauai

KAUAI COUNTY, HI (NBC NEWS) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an overdue helicopter that failed to return from a tour in Hawaii Thursday night. On-board are a pilot and six passengers, including two minors.

Officials say the aircraft is equipped with an electronic locator, but no signals have been received.

In a statement overnight, a coast guard official saying, “The weather conditions are challenging. We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.”

The owner of the helicopter alerted authorities Thursday evening after the aircraft never returned from its tour of Kauai’s Napali coast.

The missing aircraft is owned by Safari Helicopters, according to an unnamed employee. They offer visitors a “deluxe waterfall safari” and a “refuge eco-tour” on the island of Kauai, which is 80 percent uninhabited and mostly covered in state parks.

The search is expected to resume Friday.

