Tourism for large events main driver for local economy

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Comic-Con wrapped up this weekend but it’s having a lasting impact on the local economy.
According to The Chamber of Medford/Jackson County, tourism is becoming a major economic driver in the area and Comic-Con is just one of the events driving business in the county.
City leaders say tourism shouldn’t be the only income stream for the county but it is one of the strongest.
“When you think about the economy of our region and how that’s changed over our history, really – almost by force – we’ve had to focus on diversifying our local economy,” said Brad Hicks, president and CEO of The Chamber.
Hicks says more money-making events are on tap this summer.
Experiences like the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Britt Festival have always driven tourists to the valley but newer events like Country Crossings are expected to continue making a major impact.
“Events that are taking place whether they’re just musical events and wineries, you’re going to continue to see I wouldn’t say an explosion but an expansion of events in our region,” said Hicks.
Officials say data has shown that many visitors that come for these type of events usually stay longer than planned, spending more in the process.