TouVelle House prepares to close it’s doors

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.– Owners of the TouVelle House in Jacksonville have announced they’ll be closing their doors on April 15.
Dating back to 1916, the house has served the community as a bed and breakfast and historic landmark.
Owners of the house were unable to comment at this time in regards to the closure.
NBC5 News will update you as we continue to learn more.
