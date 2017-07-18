Towing company driver threatened at gunpoint

Medford, Ore. – A driver at a Medford towing company experienced a tense moment this weekend.
He said he was threatened by a man with a gun.
It happened Sunday evening at Star 24 Hour Towing.
Employees said two men showed up at the offices.
One of them pulled a gun and demanded access to a car they thought was on the property.
“I can assume that it was drugs,” said the driver. “The force they were using on the front door, they were definitely wanting product of something.”
When the driver called police, the men left on their own.
No one was hurt in the incident.