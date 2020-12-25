Toy store gets Christmas gift as more people shop local

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Jacksonville toy shop was open Christmas Eve. for any last-minute shopping.
Despite the pandemic, the owner said it’s been a busy season.
Schefell’s Toy Shop was filled with people buying toy farms, stuffed animals, and more.
Owner, Linda Graham, says she’s thankful people are shopping locally this Christmas. Despite the pandemic, the store has been doing well. She said puzzles have been selling out for months.
“It’s been crazy. It’s been very busy. And I want to thank people who are trying to shop local instead of shopping on Amazon. And I’m getting a lot of that kinda feedback that people want to support local businesses as much as they possibly can,” said Graham.
Graham was looking to retire the historic toy shop at the end of the year. However, now she’s holding out at least another year before selling.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]