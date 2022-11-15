Toys for Tots has big plans this year in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s that time of year again, Toys for Tots is now accepting donations here in Jackson County.

Toys for Tots is asking the public to donate to any of its 100-donation stations around the county.

It’s all to make sure that every kid gets a gift this year. The organization says they’re trying something big this year.

On November 26th the organization is going to try and fill an entire school bus with toys at the Rogue Valley Mall from 10 to 4 pm.

“Our goal is to make sure that every kid knows what it feels like to wake up Christmas morning and feel wanted and has the joy of opening up gifts,” said Kevin Campbell, Toys for Tots Campaign Coordinator.

Last year they supported more than 14,000-kids and they expect the county to need that level of support again this year.

If you need support this year or would like to donate you can visit their website here.