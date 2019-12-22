Home
Toys for Tots makes season brighter for local families

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’ll be a happy holiday for thousands of southern Oregon families this year all thanks to the community.

Saturday marked the last day for qualified families to turn to Toys for Tots to put presents under the tree for their children. More than 4,000 kids will receive toys this year.  Roughly 150 businesses participated in this year’s campaign.

“The community has been amazing with all the support that we’ve had and the strength of our campaign and as we grow it’s a reflection of our community and how caring and supportive they are,” said Jackson County coordinator Kira Zavala.

All items donated after Saturday will go to local non-profits in the community. In preparation for next year, they’re looking for a new location to gather and distribute presents.

