Tractor unit of semi-truck destroyed by fire in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The tractor unit of a semi-truck was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon.

Multiple calls came in after 3:00 pm saying flames were coming from a truck. By the time firefighters responded to South Peninger Road, the tractor was engulfed by the fire. Firefighters quickly put out the flames with only damage to the tractor and nearby bushes. No one was injured.

Battalion Chief Scott Downing tells NBC5 with lots of damage to the engine compartment, the most likely cause is some kind of mechanical failure.

“There’s a lot of combustibles within that engine compartment that are already preheated that will, you know, burn very quickly. Then you combine that with the make of the vehicle with a lot of fiberglass versus steel or something like that, you know? So, those will burn very quickly and then that’s what created such a large, black column that can be seen across the valley,” Battalion Chief Downing said.

Battalion Chief Downing advises people to be up to date on the maintenance of their vehicles.

