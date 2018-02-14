Traffic concerns are putting the brakes on an Ashland cannabis store

ASHLAND, Ore. – A proposed cannabis store in Ashland’s railroad district is hitting a major snag in their hopes to open.
The store hoped to house several different businesses including a retail marijuana dispensary. However, before giving the okay to the shop, the planning commission wanted more information on potential traffic impacts.
Building owner Jorge Yant said, “Hired some traffic experts to assess the situation and give us a solution that will help alleviate some of the concerns that the city had.”
A study by a Eugene engineering firm didn’t find any impacts to traffic but did show the prospective business owners some safety changes they can make. Planning commissioners felt the traffic study hadn’t adequately looked at impacts in the area. As a result, commissioners voted to not allow a conditional use permit. There’s no word onwhat’s next for the business.