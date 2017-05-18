Traffic plans for Country Crossings Music Festival

Central Point, Ore., — “We want to make this the best we possibly can.”
This summer the Country Crossings Music Festival at the Jackson County Expo will be the biggest event ever held there.
With more than 20-thousand people expected, the Expo is taking steps to ensure nothing goes wrong.
“Clean up, get ready, get everything polished, county roads is out here working on our parking lot to get that resurfaced.” said Expo Director, Helen Funk.
But getting the grounds physically ready for the event isn’t the organizers biggest concern, with the help of the Jackson County Roads Department, several agencies are working together to make sure traffic flows smoothly the weekend of the festival.
“One of the things that’s very clear regarding this particluar concert and this particular event, is it’s gonna impact the city of Central Point, it’s gonna impact ODOT, it’s gonna impact Jackson County, it’s gonna impact Medford.”
John Vial is the director of Jackson County Roads, he says there are already extensive plans in place thanks to ODOT, Oregon State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and more.
“What we tried to do is put together a traffic team where everybody is working together in collaborate to try and solve these problems.”
Some of the plans include:
— Closing Exit 33 off Pine Street.
— Closing Peninger Road entirely, and only using it for foot traffic.
— And only allowing handicap and VIP parking at the Expo.
— All other parking will be held at an offsite location on “G” Street in White City, about 6 miles away from the Expo, and everyone will be shuttled to and from the event.
“What we’re doing is we’re taking people off at Exit 35, the north Central Point exit to the north, and we’re taking people off at Exit 30, the north Medford exit to the south.”
While all of those plans may not be ideal for those attending the event, organizers say it’s the best possible option.
“We’re not gonna birth more parking here, it’s just not gonna happen. and why should we?” said Funk.
The festival is being held July 27th through the 30th.
Organizers say they are already preparing for next year, and we may find out what artists will be there before this year’s event even begins.