Traffic projects could cause delays in the coming week

Southern Oregon- Several Oregon Department of Transportation projects could impact driving next week. ODOT wants you to be aware of the projects so you can plan accordingly.
Jackson County
A pavement preservation project will cause traffic delays on Crater Lake Highway in Shady Cove. Beginning Monday, June 19 and continuing Tuesday, June 20, a flagger will be out to help drivers navigate Hwy. 62 between Brophy Lane and Cedar Street. The flagger will be present from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day. In addition, striping is scheduled for Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Later in the week, traffic will be reduced to a single lane on Interstate 5 near milepost 36. Crews will be performing a bridge deck seal project on the CORP railroad bridges. The $1.35 million dollar project will impact traffic from 7 pm. to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.
Josephine County
Crews will also be working on a bridge deck seal project in Grants Pass. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the 7th Street Bridge from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20. Be sure to watch for flaggers and expect short delays.
You can always check traffic conditions on tripcheck.com.