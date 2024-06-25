Trail Blazers add former Pacers head coach, NBA coaching veteran to staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – The Portland Trail Blazers are adding two assistant coaches, former Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren and 10-year NBA coaching veteran Chris Fleming, to head coach Chauncey Billups’ coaching staff, the team reported Monday morning.

The two new hires will fill two of three vacant positions on Billups’ staff. Portland didn’t renew the contracts of lead assistant Scott Brooks and assistant Rodney Billups, the younger brother of Chauncey Billups, this offseason, and assistant Steve Hetzel left the Blazers to join the Brooklyn Nets’ coaching staff in April.

According to a report from Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, the other vacant position will be filled before training camp, and the other assistants on Billups’ staff — Roy Rogers, Jonah Herscu and Mark Tyndale — will remain in place. Billups is in the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Blazers.

Bjorkgren, 49, has been with the Blazers for the past year as a special assistant to the coaching staff, the team said in Monday’s news release. After spending two seasons as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns from 2015 to 2017, he served as an assistant under head coach Nick Nurse in Toronto from 2018 to 2020 and helped lead the Raptors to an NBA championship in 2019. He was hired as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2020, but was fired in 2021 after just one season.