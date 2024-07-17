Trail Fire burning near Diamond Lake approximately 100 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Trail Fire burning in the Diamond Lake area is now estimated at 100 acres.

That’s according to a Facebook post Wednesday by the Umpqua National Forest.

The Trail Fire is one of seven fires confirmed after a thunderstorm rolled through the national forest on Tuesday.

ODOT says the fire, which is burning near Highway 138, is causing some delays in traffic.

Multiple resources are being used on both the ground and in the air to attack the fire.

