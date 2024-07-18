Trail Fire grows to 200 acres on Umpqua National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Trail Fire burning on the Umpqua National Forest east of Diamond Lake has grown to 200 acres.

According to the forest service, additional air tankers are expected Thursday which will be shared with the nearby Lemolo Fire.

The Lemolo Fire sparked Wednesday afternoon and is estimated at 15 acres.

As of Thursday, the Diamond Lake Campground is closed, and several surrounding areas are still under level 1 – Go Now evacuation orders.

Those include:

All USFS/PCT Trails in the Thielsen/Diamond Lake Area, including: PCT from the intersection of Highway 138 East at the North Crater Trailhead to the intersection with the USFS Maidu Lake Trail $1446 near Miller Lake USFS North Crater Trail #1410 USFS Summit Rock/Crater Trail #1457 USFS Mount Thielsen Trail #1456 USFS Spruce Ridge Trail #1458 USFS Howlock Mountain Trail #1448 USFS Thielsen Creek Trail #1449



More information on evacuations can be found on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

