Trail Fire now estimated at 1,000 to 1,200 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Trail Fire burning on the Umpqua National Forest is now being estimated between 1,000 and 1,200 acres.

That’s according to the latest update from the Umpqua National Forest.

Multiple crews and resources are still working the fire both by air and on the ground.

As NBC5 News reported Thursday, the forest service says fire activity has prompted a closure on a portion of the Umpqua National Forest in order “to protect public and wildland firefighter safety.”

Evacuation notices are still in place, to get more information head to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

