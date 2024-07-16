Trail man wanted for domestic violence, child neglect arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A wanted Trail man is behind bars after a nearly six-month-long manhunt.

Justin Trompeter, 24, was arrested Saturday after a high-speed chase through Medford.

Trompeter was wanted on several charges including second-degree child neglect and domestic violence assault.

NBC5 News first reported back in February, Trompeter was hiding with two children deep in the surrounding woods of Jacksonville.

That same day the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the children, ages six months and 18 months, abandoned in the car alone with meth and fentanyl in the car.

