Trailer thieves take 8,000 Disney tickets

GALT, Calif. (KCRA) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating the theft of a trailer stolen from the California Future Farmers of America parking lot.
Surveillance video shows someone driving a pick-up truck into the parking lot in Galt and taking the trailer around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.
“Obviously, they knew what they were doing because it was far away from the camera as humanly possible,” said Matt Patton, FFA executive director and center manager.
He said the thief broke through a gate, then spent about five minutes breaking the lock on a white cargo trailer before driving away in the darkness.
Inside the trailer was more than $832,000 worth of materials, audiovisual equipment and awards — including 8,000 Disneyland tickets for the 90th annual FFA Leadership conference in Anaheim that begins Sunday.
“I don’t think the individual had any idea what was in the vehicle,” Patton said.
