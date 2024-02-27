TRAILS school employee placed on leave after report of sexual abuse

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Ashland School District is informing parents and students at its TRAILS Outdoor School that an employee was placed on administrative leave after a report of sexual abuse and misconduct.

Superintendent Samuel Bogdanove sent an email to parents saying that an incident occurred between a school employee and a minor in 2022.

The statement said the minor was not a TRAILS student and the incident did not occur on any Ashland schools campus.

Bogdanove said there was a delay in communication about the incident, because of a failure in the cross-reporting system used by ODHS and law enforcement.

In a statement to parents, Bogdanove said in part:

“At point of hire, we do thorough background checks on all potential employees. This incident occurred after the employee was hired and was working at TRAILS. I want to reassure you that we have not received any direct reports of misconduct by this individual at trails during their employment period with ASD.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.