SAN BRUNO, Calif. (NBC) – A train and truck collided in California Thursday.

The incident happened in San Bruno when a construction vehicle was struck by a Caltrain.

The collision caused a big fireball on the tracks as firefighters responded.

A train crew member and an equipment operator were transported to a hospital to what is being reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

75 passengers and other train staff are okay and accounted for.