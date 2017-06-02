Train stabbing thief apprehended

Portland, Ore. (KGW) – Police in Portland have arrested a man accused of stealing from one of the good Samaritans killed in last week’s train stabbing as he lay dying.
The crime shocked an already-traumatized community. Moments after Rick Best was fatally stabbed on a TriMet train while defending two women, someone stole Best’s wedding ring and backpack.
After 12 hours of social media outrage and his photo being shared widely in the community, the man suspected in the theft is now in custody, Portland police announced Friday morning.
Police reported that he was wearing the wedding ring when he was taken into custody.
George Tschaggeny, 51, has been accused of second-degree abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, identity theft and second-degree theft.
