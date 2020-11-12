Transition woes alarm defense experts

(NBC News) Intelligence and military experts are sounding the alarm on the Trump administration’s refusal to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
One top area of concern is President Trump’s replacing Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other Pentagon officials with his own loyalists.
“This is just a tantrum of the president trying to accommodate himself to the outcome of the election. This is some crazy thinking going on inside that White House,” says NBC News military analyst General Barry McCaffrey, adding “We are in a risky situation right now.”
“They’re sowing division and they are doing Russia and Iran’s work for them,” says former Department of Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann.
On Capitol Hill, one Republican says he’ll act to ensure President-Elect Joe Biden starts getting confidential daily intelligence briefings.
“If that’s not occurring by Friday, I will step in,” Oklahoma Senator James Lankford says.
The Trump campaign continues to pursue lawsuits and recounts but has shown no evidence of widespread fraud or vote tampering.
Meanwhile, the president-elect is filling his administration, naming longtime aide Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff and reportedly considering former rival Senator Bernie Sanders as Secretary of Labor.
