Transportation plan for Medford over the next 20 years

Medford, Ore. — What transportation projects would you like the city of Medford to tackle? Thursday, councilors got a first look at the visions, goals, and objectives for the city’s transportation system.

From there, the planning department will compile a project “wish list” to cover the city’s wants and needs for the next 20 years.

“This plan isn’t really about cars versus bikes versus walkers,” Medford Planning Director Matt Brinkley says, “it’s about all of those different modes of transportation and being able to serve all residents of Medford as they try to get from point A to point B.”

If you’d like to weigh in, a public meeting will take place August 29th. They hope to have an initial project list by mid-September.

