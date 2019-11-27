Travel not advised due to blizzard conditions in S.W. Oregon, ODOT says

MEDFORD, Ore. – Numerous roadways in northern California and southwestern Oregon are closed due to snow.
For the latest information, visit http://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
Northbound Interstate 5 is closed ten miles north of Redding. It’s also closed three miles south of Dunsmuir in Siskiyou County.
Chains are required for most vehicles going over Siskiyou Pass south of Ashland.
Oregon 62 is closed to traffic from Prospect north, including Oregon 230 to Diamond Lake Junction due to blizzard conditions.
Oregon 138 east of Roseburg is closed until Highway 97 due to blizzard conditions.
Trees and/or downed powerlines are being reported on Highway 38, 42, 42S and Highway 101.
ODOT said travel is not advised Tuesday night in southwest Oregon
The storm system is, and will likely continue to, contribute to numerous crashes in the region. Police are telling people to stay home until conditions improve.