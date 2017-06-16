Travel & tourism dollars reach record high in Medford

Medford, Ore. — Good news for local businesses. Visitors brought in a record $548-million dollars to southern Oregon in 2016. Travel Medford anticipates that growth to continue as we head into summer.
“Our community should be ecstatic with the numbers that are coming in,” Senior Vice President, Eli Matthews says, “our transient lodging tax, our TLT, over the past 4 years has gone up 40% which is absolutely amazing.”
Tournaments at US Cellular Park, and the local wine industry continue to contribute to the growth. Already, Travel Medford is hearing of rooms selling out for the weekend of the Country Crossings Music Festival.
