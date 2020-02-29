Travelers expressing concerns about coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore.– With more than 80,000 cases worldwide, the spread of the coronavirus is causing concern among travelers.
Medford airport officials say daily operations haven’t been affected.
That’s not to say travelers are not taking precautions.
A number of people NBC5 News spoke with on Friday say they are concerned, but still have to get where they need to go.
Others say they’re fine taking the risk.
“I don’t get it,” said Dallas Chisum, a traveler. “If you’re going to get something, you’re going to get it. That’s my thought.”
“We have masks that we’re going to wear. I’m not freaked out about it, my wife’s a nurse,” said Kristina Lindholm, a traveler. “And it’s just enough to know that it’s not good.”
Medford airport officials say they’re not doing any screenings for the coronavirus in travelers, at this time.
However, it is closely following the guidance of the CDC and Oregon Health Authority if that were to change for an airport of their size.
For now, they advise travelers to use the hand sanitizer machines around the airport, wash their hands, and practice good sneezing and coughing etiquette.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.