Home
Tree recycling offered to those outside Grants Pass city limits

Tree recycling offered to those outside Grants Pass city limits

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two local organizations are helping residents outside the city limits of Grants Pass with their old Christmas trees.

The Boy Scouts of American and Grants Pass High School Orchestra will be taking care of old Christmas trees Saturday, Jan. 4, according to a post by Rural Metro Fire.

Residents can drop off their trees at two different locations.  The groups will be at the Walmart parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon and at Reinhart Volunteer Sports Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fire department warns tree owners that if you are done using and watering your tree, make sure you store it outside. Remember, a dried-out tree is extremely flammable.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »