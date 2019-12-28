Tree recycling offered to those outside Grants Pass city limits

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two local organizations are helping residents outside the city limits of Grants Pass with their old Christmas trees.
The Boy Scouts of American and Grants Pass High School Orchestra will be taking care of old Christmas trees Saturday, Jan. 4, according to a post by Rural Metro Fire.
Residents can drop off their trees at two different locations. The groups will be at the Walmart parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon and at Reinhart Volunteer Sports Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fire department warns tree owners that if you are done using and watering your tree, make sure you store it outside. Remember, a dried-out tree is extremely flammable.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.