Trial begins for Central Point woman accused of killing husband

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The trial of a Central Point woman charged with shooting and killing her husband started on Wednesday.

64-year old Louise Richards is accused of killing her 70-year old husband, Terry, at their home in August of 2017.

Police said at the time the two were married, but going through a divorce.

The initial call came in as an assault.

Police say that call came from the suspect, Louise Richards.

She was arrested and indicted for shooting her husband.

In court on Wednesday, the defense argued her husband was emotionally abusive and Richards had reached a breaking point.

The state is calling it murder.

The trial will continue on Thursday.

