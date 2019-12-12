Trial begins for Central Point woman accused of killing husband

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The trial of a Central Point woman charged with shooting and killing her husband started on Wednesday.
64-year old Louise Richards is accused of killing her 70-year old husband, Terry, at their home in August of 2017.
Police said at the time the two were married, but going through a divorce.
The initial call came in as an assault.
Police say that call came from the suspect, Louise Richards.
She was arrested and indicted for shooting her husband.
In court on Wednesday, the defense argued her husband was emotionally abusive and Richards had reached a breaking point.
The state is calling it murder.
The trial will continue on Thursday.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.