Trial conducted for new form of male birth control

Since 1960, the pressure of not getting pregnant has fallen on the shoulders of women. Now it’s being put on men, literally.
A special gel is rubbed on a man’s shoulder daily. It’s supposed to decrease sperm count to a point where the chance of pregnancy is zero.
For some women, birth control simply doesn’t work. Others have negative reactions. To that, doctors say, “Let the man do the work.”
Dr. Ajay Nagia, director of male reproductive health at KU, said the gel is a mix of testosterone and progesterone. He explained, “It is a hormonal therapy,”
He said men would keep their sex drive and when they’re ready to have kids, their sperm count should return to normal. It’s a first of its kind.
Nagia said, “Men only have vasectomy and condoms. The world has changed.”
KU is looking for serious couples to take part. You have to be open to the ideas of kids and have dated for at least a year. That’s because in clinical trials, the product isn’t guaranteed to work so you may end up pregnant.
Nagia worries about men being responsible to take the medication every day. Doctors agree that is a concern. Women would likely be reminding their man a lot. But in the end, doctors say it would still create a shared responsibility that doesn’t exist today.
There are only three places in the U.S. testing the gel right now: KU, Los Angles, and Seattle.
The gel is about more than just convenience though. “Sadly, 50% of pregnancies are unplanned,” Nagia said, “Now whether or not that leads to the debate of abortion giving up their children is very controversial.”
In fact, an article in the Washington Post said condom usage and the pill are “pretty terrible when it comes to preventing pregnancy.” According to Post, the pill works 91% of the time. Condoms are even worse at 82%. Doctors hope this gel could change that.
IUDs are another form of birth control currently available. They’re very successful, but many women choose not to have them because they involve an invasive procedure.