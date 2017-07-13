Trial continues for man accused of shooting and killing Isaac Deleon

Medford, Ore. — A Medford murder trial has just wrapped up its second day.
Police say Shane Zornes shot and killed Isaac Deleon in 2015 outside a downtown Medford bar.
The defense says the shooting wasn’t intentional and everyone was drunk at the time.
The entire day was spent hearing from more of the prosecution’s witnesses.
The court heard from seven different people today including a sergeant, a medical examiner, a detective, friends of zornes, as well as friends of the victim – Isaac Deleon.
One witness this afternoon was Elena Monroy, Isaac Deleon’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting.
She says everyone had been drinking that night, but Deleon wasn’t known for being aggressive while under the influence.
Monroy says she was planning to meet him at his house after he left the bar, but he never showed up.
“I called his phone… he was not answering,” Monroy said.
“Was that unusual for him?” the prosecutor said.
“Very unusual,” Monroy said.
Ruben Marmolejo is also facing charges on this case.
He took the stand this afternoon.
He says he was friends with Zornes and was there when the shooting happened.
According to him, Deleon took a step toward Zornes when Zornes pulled out the gun.
Where he’s from, he says that’s considered a threat.
The trial will continue Thursday.
