Trial for Shady Cove murder underway in Jackson County court

MEDFORD, Ore.– The murder trial for Shane Wayman is underway in Jackson County this week.

The Shady Cove man is charged in the murder of Destiny Finch, who was his roommate.

Former Jackson County Detective Sergeant Scott Waldon testified in court Tuesday.

He said Wayman confessed to Finch’s murder when he was questioned by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Waldon said, “he had told me that he had taken Ms. Finch’s body to that area because it was an old hunting area that he and his grandpa used to go to.”

Wayman has also been connected to the disappearance of his Aunt, Malina Nickel, in 2016.

He was charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with her disappearance.

Wayman told Waldon he disposed of Finch’s body at the same place he left his aunt years earlier.

Waldon said during testimony, “I looked over at him and he took like a big sigh and kind of dropped his chin down and told me that I needed to take cadaver dogs up there because Malina was there too.”

In a recorded confession with Waldon, Wayman said, “so I headed back up 227, dumped her body.”

In court Tuesday, prosecutors showed pictures of evidence that was found at the site, including human bones and a ring that matched with a picture Nickel posted on Facebook.

Waldon said, “I thought about maybe looking at Malina’s Facebook to see if she had any photos wearing this ring. As I kind of thumbed through her photos, I immediately found one that she had this same identical ring on her left ring finger.”

Wayman said in the recorded confession that he was driving his Aunt to the hospital, after an apparent overdose.

He said she died on the way to the hospital, and that’s why he disposed of her body.