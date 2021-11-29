Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell begins

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – The jury has been selected in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell two years after the jailhouse death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan swore in 12 jurors and six alternates Monday before federal prosecutors gave their opening statement.

They allege Maxwell was Epstein’s accomplice in a sex trafficking conspiracy involving underage girls.

The 59-year-old international socialite has denied any role in Epstein’s crimes.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 at a remote property in New Hampshire and is being held in a Brooklyn federal jail.

She faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all six counts.