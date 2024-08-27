Trial over Kroger-Albertsons merger begins

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – Kroger and Albertsons are fighting the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) attempt to block the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history.

A federal judge in Portland is hearing from both sides in a trial that started Monday and is scheduled to last for three weeks.

The FTC is requesting a preliminary injunction to delay the deal.

Federal regulators argue the nearly $25 billion merger is anti-competitive and would lead to higher grocery prices after the merger.

The retailers say joining forces is necessary to better compete with grocery rivals like Walmart, Amazon, and Costco.

The hearing is expected to last until mid-September.

